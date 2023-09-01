BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia has been chosen as the designated beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of September, according to Bar Harbor Hannaford store leadership. By participating in this initiative, individuals can actively contribute to reducing single-use plastic waste in the environment while providing direct support to programs benefiting members of our community.

Launched in October 2015, the Hannaford Community Bag Program offers shoppers a simple and effective means to give back to their local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. Under this ongoing program, a distinct local non-profit organization is selected each month at every Hannaford location to receive the proceeds from the sale of the reusable Community Bag.

For every reusable Hannaford Community Bag purchased, a $1 donation will be made to a local non-profit organization serving the community of the Hannaford store where it was bought. Throughout August, customers of the Bar Harbor Hannaford store, located at 86 Cottage Street, will contribute to Healthy Acadia with a $1 donation for every $2.50 Community Bag purchased. The reusable Community Bag is also available for purchase through Hannaford-To-Go.

“We are so honored and appreciative to be selected as a Hannaford Community Bag Program beneficiary by the Bar Harbor Hannaford team,” said Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia’s development director. “We love that shoppers can purchase such a useful everyday item and support our community health programs at the same time!”

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, operates 184 stores in the Northeast. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Hannaford employs more than 26,000 associates. Additional information can be found at www.hannaford.com. To learn more about the Hannaford Community Bag Program and its impact on local communities, visit the Hannaford website or contact the Bar Harbor Hannaford store directly at 207-288-0421.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.