BANGOR — The Maine Herb Society is a group that comes together to promote the study, value and use of herbs as they relate to our daily life. Membership is open to any person with an earnest interest in knowledge of herbs. Members meet the second Thursday of the month (no meetings in July and August) at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 307 Maine Avenue in Bangor.
Business meeting at 9:30 a.m., speaker at 10 a.m. Membership dues are $20 a year. We welcome you to visit one of our meetings for free. For more information contact Theresa at 207-942-7396 or theresa.tilton@maine.edu
Upcoming events/topics:
September 14 Maple Syrup Industry
October 12 Wild Native Herbs in Maine
November 9 Foraging for Chaga
December 14 Annual Penny Auction
January 11 Herb Society Members Project
February 8 What is That Weed
March 14 Herbs in the Kitchen
April 11 Nourishing Herbs for our Skin
May 9 May Basket Exchange
June 13 Annual Plant Swap