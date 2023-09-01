BANGOR — The Maine Herb Society is a group that comes together to promote the study, value and use of herbs as they relate to our daily life. Membership is open to any person with an earnest interest in knowledge of herbs. Members meet the second Thursday of the month (no meetings in July and August) at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, 307 Maine Avenue in Bangor.

Business meeting at 9:30 a.m., speaker at 10 a.m. Membership dues are $20 a year. We welcome you to visit one of our meetings for free. For more information contact Theresa at 207-942-7396 or theresa.tilton@maine.edu

Upcoming events/topics:

September 14 Maple Syrup Industry

October 12 Wild Native Herbs in Maine

November 9 Foraging for Chaga

December 14 Annual Penny Auction

January 11 Herb Society Members Project

February 8 What is That Weed

March 14 Herbs in the Kitchen

April 11 Nourishing Herbs for our Skin

May 9 May Basket Exchange

June 13 Annual Plant Swap