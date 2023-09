MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis’ sixth annual Cruise-In and parade will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 (rain date is Sept. 17) at Kiwanis Hall, 15 Harris Pond Road. There will be medals awarded, good food available, a 50/50 raffle and oldies music. Questions, call Nancy at 207-943-3677.

