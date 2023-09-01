The superintendent of Regional School Unit 3 has resigned at the start of the school year.

In a message to staff and parents, Ellie Hess, chair of the RSU 3 board of directors wrote that Superintendent Charles Brown “decided to resign, effective August 31.”

“The board wishes to acknowledge his dedication to our district and thank him for his 6 years of service,” Hess wrote. “We wish him the best as he explores new opportunities and continues to advocate for the educational needs of our youth.”

Lisa Roux, who is principal of elementary schools in Brooks, Liberty, Monroe and Troy, was appointed as a part-time interim assistant superintendent.

Brown was hired as superintendent in April 2022 and was previously principal of RSU 3’s Mount View High School in Thorndike, according to The Republican Journal. Before coming to the district, he was principal and athletic director at Regional School Unit 78 in Rangeley, was assistant principal at MSAD 6 in Buxton, and was a classroom instructor for 13 years.

The BDN called the superintendent’s office on Friday but was told that Brown was not available.

RSU 3 serves 11 towns in western Waldo County schools: Brooks, Freedom, Jackson, Knox, Liberty, Monroe, Montville, Thorndike, Troy, Unity and Waldo.