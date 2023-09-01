PORTLAND, Maine –- A South Portland man accused of killing a Westbrook mother and father in front of their children entered pleas Thursday on the charges against him.

Marcel Lagrange pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He is charged with shooting and killing Michael Hayter and Brittney Cockrell in June.

According to court records, Maine State Police interviewed their children, who say they had just gone for a walk and returned to their truck.

Marcel Lagrange Credit: CBS 13

They say Lagrange, who they didn’t know, came out of nowhere and shot at their dad.

The dad’s 11-year-old son says Lagrange tried to shoot at him, but he ducked.

The 6-year-old daughter says their mother got out of the vehicle, ran, screamed and pointed.

Police say surveillance shows Cockrell running to the driver’s side and Lagrange standing over her.

In addition to two counts of murder, Lagrange is also charged with assaulting people who tried to stop him, threatening the children and attempted murder for allegedly trying to shoot the 11-year-old boy.