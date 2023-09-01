This story will be updated.

The Bangor Rams had their home opener Friday night at Cameron Stadium against the Lawrence Bulldogs, winning 21-6.

After unexciting possessions for both sides, the Bulldogs got things going on the coattails of junior running back Colton Carter. Carter quickly ran for 55 yards on four carries and a touchdown to open the scoring, 6-0 Lawrence.

Wide receiver Trey Tennett for the Bangor Rams carries the ball during a game against Lawrence at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Sept. 1, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

Two drives later, the Rams began their comeback on their own 2-yard line. Senior quarterback Jack Schuck got started with a 10-yard pass, and 13 plays later, sophomore running back Kyle Johnson got on the board, and the Rams never looked back.

Johnson finished with two rushing touchdowns, and Schuck scored one with his legs as well.

The Bangor defense held Lawrence to only one completion all game, and sealed it with less than a minute to go with a forced fumble and recovery at their own 5-yard line.

The Bangor High School football team gathers during a timeout in their game against Lawrence at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, on Sept.1, 2023. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN