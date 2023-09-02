Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I would like to thank Sen. Joe Baldacci for his support of the bill in Augusta to end the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Sen. Baldacci understands that tobacco companies are targeting our youth with flavored tobacco products. We know this to be true because of the marketing techniques being used for these products, and the kid-friendly flavors they are using to make it easier for children to start smoking.

Why are they doing this? Likely because most people who are currently smoking as adults started when they were teenagers. Tobacco companies surely know this and that is why they are aggressively targeting our youth with products that are designed to grab their attention.

Keeping these products out of the hands of young people can only be accomplished by keeping them off the shelves. It is shameful that tobacco companies apparently see success as getting our kids addicted to their harmful products, and it’s up to all of us to protect the children of Maine.

Thank you to Sen. Baldacci for his leadership and for standing up to big tobacco. That’s not an easy fight and I’m happy that he’s taken it on. I am hopeful that the Bangor legislative delegation does the same and doesn’t bend to the interests of big tobacco when this bill comes before the House next year.

Noah Nesin, MD

Glenburn