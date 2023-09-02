Credit: Video by Colin Chase

When our friend Colin Chase of Gray checked one of his trail cameras recently, he received a bit of a surprise.

He uses a lot of cameras, which he has placed far and wide in some beautiful, and often remote, areas of Maine. He has always spoken highly of the Browning company for its products, which have withstood months of being left in the elements and have still yielded some incredible footage.

Today’s video provides yet another example of why Chase is a loyal user of Browning cameras.

It features a young wood duck, which is gleefully diving and splashing about, and doing a little preening, after another bout of heavy rain that flooded this area. The camera had been in the location for a long time, but in this instance it became submerged for nearly two days.

The duck is built to live in and around the water but while trail cameras certainly have to withstand some harsh conditions at times, they aren’t designed to be underwater.

The Browing Recon Force Advantage, which was discontinued back in 2018, came through with flying colors.

“The camera took a video when the rain started on Aug. 7 at 1:06 p.m,” Chase said. “The next video after the flash flood was Aug. 9 at 10:22 a.m. I couldn’t believe it.”

Chase said he still has a dependable stable of 11 Browning Recon Force Advantage cameras, which he calls workhorses. He has slowly been adding another model, the Browning Recon Force Elite HP5, to his collection.

We appreciate Chase’s generosity in providing so many wonderful videos for Bangor Daily News readers. To see an incredible assortment of Maine wildlife videos, be sure to check out Chase’s “Maine Woodsbooger” YouTube channel.