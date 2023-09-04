By the end of 2022, Maine union membership had fallen to a 10-year low of 9.2 percent of the total workforce.
In this July 25, 2020, file photo, striking Bath Iron Works shipbuilders march in solidarity in Bath. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

After reaching a recent peak at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Maine’s union membership has cooled since 2020.

In 2020, 14.7 percent of the 559,000 employees across Maine were union workers, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. By 2021, that number had dropped to 12.4 percent while state workforce ranks increased to 563,000.

As of 2022, the rate of Maine employees with union membership dropped to a 10-year low, with just 9.2 percent of the workforce belonging to a union. The dip in membership comes as state employment rates have dropped, with 527,000 workers recorded in 2022.

As of 2023, it stands to be seen whether union membership will grow in the Pine Tree State. A handful of unionization efforts remain underway across Maine, with University of Maine System graduate students launching a unionization bid in March and Brunswick Staples employees seeking to become the first unionized store in the nation.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.