A 30-year-old man was arrested after reports of a gunshot in Capehart on Sunday afternoon.

The gunshot was reported from Rangely Place at around 4 p.m., according to Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley. The report stated that a man had discharged a round from a handgun, and then pointed the firearm at another man.

The man, identified as Toman Caudill of Bangor, was located by police, and a handgun was recovered. Caudill, who was reportedly in possession of scheduled drugs, was taken into police custody and transported to Penobscot County Jail.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal threatening, both Class C offenses, as well as aggravated reckless conduct, a Class B offense, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class D offense.

Further details weren’t immediately available on Monday morning.