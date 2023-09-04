A 30-year-old man was arrested after reports of a gunshot in Capehart on Sunday afternoon. 

The gunshot was reported from Rangely Place at around 4 p.m., according to Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley. The report stated that a man had discharged a round from a handgun, and then pointed the firearm at another man. 

The man, identified as Toman Caudill of Bangor, was located by police, and a handgun was recovered. Caudill, who was reportedly in possession of scheduled drugs, was taken into police custody and transported to Penobscot County Jail. 

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal threatening, both Class C offenses, as well as aggravated reckless conduct, a Class B offense, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class D offense.

Further details weren’t immediately available on Monday morning. 

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.