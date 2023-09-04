The body of a 28-year-old man who went underwater in Sebago Lake on Sunday night has been recovered.

The body of Ahmed Doale of Portland was recovered around 9:15 a.m. by diver Sgt. Kyle Hladik of the Maine Warden’s Service, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti. Doale’s body was found submerged under about 8 feet of water, around 10 feet off shore near Sebago Lake State Park.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted to determine Doale’s cause of death, but further information about the investigation was not immediately available on Monday.