PORTLAND — Local non-profit dance company Vivid Motion Dance holds auditions for its annual winter burlesque show. Ages 18-plus of all dance experience levels are invited to audition Saturday, Sep 9 at 9:30 a.m.

What: “’Twas The Night Before…Burlesque”

When: Sat 9/9 – 9:30-11am (ages 18-plus and not in high school)

Where: Scarborough Dance Center, 26 Oak Hill Terrace, Scarborough ME

Join us for this year’s hot-hot-HOTTEST winter burlesque show, co-directed by Brigitte Paulus and MJ Emerson. In true innovative and quirky Vivid Motion Dance style, we’ve taken the classic holiday poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and turned it into a sizzling and sensual dance performance, complete with a live band onstage. Dancers of all styles, levels, sizes, genders, races, and ethnicities who are at least 18 and not in high school are encouraged to audition!

Auditions are held in a class format: a warm up followed by several combinations at center. Please wear clothes you can move in and have your hair out of your face. Pre-registration is necessary and is now open at vividmotion.org/auditions. Registration closes at 9 a.m.

Rehearsals will be Saturdays & Sundays, Sept. 16 to Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scarborough Dance Center (no rehearsals Thanksgiving weekend). Time spent in rehearsals is dependent on casting. Performances: Dec 8-10 and Dec 13-16 at The Hill Arts (formerly St Lawrence Arts) at 7:30 p.m.