The University of Maine’s football team did virtually everything it needed to do in order for the Football Championship Subdivision team to upset Football Bowl Subdivision team Florida International University in Miami on Saturday night.

But the Black Bears, who lost five games by four points or less during their 2-9 campaign last season, wound up with another heartbreaking loss, 14-12.

FBS schools have 22 more scholarships and more resources than FCS schools. UMaine is now 4-26 against FBS teams.

The Black Bears dominated the statistics, out gaining Florida International University 378-305, posting a sizable edge in possession of the ball (37:35-21:30) and racking up 24 first downs to their opponent’s 13.

They also limited Florida International University to a meager 13 rushing yards on 24 attempts while UMaine gained 165 yards on 41 rushes.

“Maine played extremely hard,” said Florida International University head coach Mike MacIntyre following the game.

UMaine second-year head coach Jordan Stevens said he felt good about how we played.

“We were physical, the guys played consistently throughout the game, and I was really pleased with the overall execution for it being game one,” he said. “We battled throughout the game but came up short in the end. Our defense did a great job. They shut them out in the second half.”

“It’s a game we felt we should have won, but we didn’t execute well enough to win the game in the end,” he added during Monday’s weekly Coastal Athletic Association coaches media conference call.

UMaine’s defense registered three sacks by Izaiah Henderson, Vince Thomas and John Costanza and limited Florida International University to a 3-for-12 showing on third down and also stopping all three fourth-down conversion attempts by the Panthers.

The Black Bears had a chance to take the lead early in the third period, trailing 14-12.

They moved the ball to the Florida International University six-yard line but instead of opting for a chip shot field goal on fourth-and-three, Stevens elected to try to pick up the first down and running back Tristen Kenan was stopped for a one-yard gain.

“At that time, we wanted to be aggressive,” said Stevens. “We want to score touchdowns. There was a lot of football left and I felt good about how we were running the ball and how we were playing on defense.”

Stevens said he felt the team would get other chances to score in the game, but they never got close enough again to kick a field goal.

The Black Bears had two drives in the fourth quarter in which they reached Florida International University’s 27 and 34 yard lines, but quarterback Derek Robertson was sacked on third down plays, taking the team out of field goal position.

Kenan was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week as the true freshman rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and also caught three passes for 26 yards.

“Among our first-year group, he has stood out with his production in camp,” Stevens said. “He has the ability to make plays on his own, he has great balance and footwork, and he’s a tough kid, too. He runs really hard.”

Graduate student John Gay ran for 81 yards on 11 carries.

Expected running back starter Tavion Banks was reportedly sidelined by shoulder injury.

UMaine will travel to play North Dakota State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. North Dakota State has won nine of the last 12 FCS championships.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge for our football program,” Stevens said. “But we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”