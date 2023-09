A man is now pleading guilty to a 2011 murder in Portland, after the case went cold for a decade.

Abdi Awad, 37, entered the plea last week, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In 2011, Awad shot and killed 41-year-old Allen Patric MacLean.

A decade later, in 2021, police charged Awad, who was already serving time for aggravated assault.

He pleaded guilty to felony murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Awad is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12.