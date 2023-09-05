The University of Southern Maine is getting a federal grant to develop an artificial intelligence ethics program.

USM hopes the program will deter scientists from taking shortcuts or cheating by using artificial intelligence.

The National Science Foundation awarded USM about $400,000 to create and test the program.

Professors said when there’s a lot of competition, that’s when misconduct occurs.

USM said the training will focus on mindful reflection, self-monitoring and reasoning to help students realize when they are in a situation that could challenge their ethics.