In the Aug. 26 Bangor Daily News, reporter Billy Kobin opens his article thus: “About 1 in 4 Maine voters incorrectly believe former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.” I think this is a prime example of how journalism today — and the BDN — has devolved into something other than journalism.

Had he omitted the word “incorrectly,” he would have been reporting the news, but by including that word, I believe he — and his editor — were performing biased journalism. It does not matter whether he is right or wrong, and it has nothing to do with pro- or anti-Trump: I think what he did was irresponsible journalism, which is no journalism at all.

Brian Striar

Bangor