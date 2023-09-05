Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I believe the Aug. 24 article titled, “Maine delegation demands feds shut down illegal Chinese marijuana grows,” was an irresponsible and unfounded article initially put out by the Koch funded, previously Tucker Carlson co-owned, Daily Caller about supposed illegal weed cultivation in Maine linked to China.

I think the story was bizarre and unfounded yet all four of Maine’s U.S. congressional delegation jumped on the unsubstantiated allegations and spoke out about this demanding action by the Department of Justice. Talk about jumping on the anti-China bandwagon.

It appears the Cold War and Red Scare are back in full swing for us all to see. The question is will we participate or call it out?

We need to use our intelligence and ability to wonder about what we are reading and hearing. I believe Margaret Chase Smith, Republican senator from Maine who was one of the few if not the only one to speak out against Sen. Joe McCarthy, would be deeply disappointed in what is happening in our country, by her Senate colleagues, and the apparently anti-China media that fuel this fear and distrust. It would be worth our while to read her Declaration of Conscience speech to the Senate in 1950.

Mary Dunn

Whitefield