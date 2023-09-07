Tidal and River Hydrokinetics’ Role in the Clean Energy Transition

What: Each week, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

Ocean Renewable Power Company, based in Portland, is a global leader in marine hydrokinetic technologies that harness the power of river and tidal currents into predictable electricity without the use of dams or impoundments.

Join ORPC’s Vice President of Development, Nathan Johnson, to hear updates and learn more about their tidal energy project in Eastport and river hydrokinetic project in Millinocket. Nate will discuss the value of hydrokinetics for the grid, expand on the overall clean energy transition, and dive into opportunities for growth in Maine and beyond.

When: Friday, Sept. 8, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.