PORTLAND — The Portland Catholic Center for Faith will offer “Sequitur: A Course in Catholic Foundations” for local adults starting on Sept. 20. The 34-week course, which will meet in the hall of St. Peter Church in Portland on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m., will run through June 26, 2024. Those who cannot attend in person on Wednesday nights can still participate by attending a secondary session.

“Sequitur, which means ‘to follow’, will provide motivated Catholics with a thorough foundation in the faith so that they can confidently and authentically hand it on to others,” said Fr. Seamus Griesbach, pastor of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes. “Evenings will begin with a concrete and well-prepared presentation on a central topic of the faith. The last hour of the evening will be a seminar-style discussion led by one of the instructors.”

The program is designed to provide a deep immersion into Catholic doctrine, spirituality, morality, and tradition.

“The goal is to equip those who attend so that they can effectively hand on the authentic Catholic and apostolic faith to men and women of all ages and religious backgrounds,” said Fr. Griesbach. “Over the years, as I’ve spoken about my seminary studies, many Catholics have expressed how they wished they had opportunities to go deeper into the faith and to learn more. Sequitur is an effort to provide those Catholics who wish with an opportunity to go deeper, not only for themselves, but for the benefit of the whole Church and society.”



The course surveys salvation history in the Old and New Testament, core doctrines, sacramental theology, prayer, and spiritual growth. The last part of the course delves into practical teaching techniques to build confidence in teaching and communicating the faith effectively.

“As we look at the challenges facing our society, there is a real opportunity for Catholics to assist those who are confused, lost and hurting through their joyful and authentic witness to the Gospel,” said Fr. Griesbach. “In order to give this witness, we must know Jesus and the Church he founded quite well.”

The registration fee is $50. To register for Sequitur, contact Abrey Feliccia at Abrey.Feliccia@portlanddiocese.org or 207-773-7746. You can also visit the Sequitur website at www.portlandcatholic.org/sequitur.