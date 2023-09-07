MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2023 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer:

Jacob Howlett of Hampden

Kristi Dustin of Bucksport

Jill Lalime of Levant

Angela Drake of Orrington

Trisha Harvey of Glenburn

Mark Durbin of Bangor

Kimberly Scott of Orland

Megan Trippany of Bangor

Mykela Scott of Bangor

Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town

Samantha White-Guyan of Levant

Aaron Huotari of Bangor

Carolyn MacManus of Bangor

Rachael Wingard of Old Town

Sarah Johnston of Glenburn

Mackenzie Fraser of Bangor

David Hartley of Orono

William Crandall of Bangor

Katherine Jenkins of Old Town

Kayla Frye of Hermon

Skylar Shackley of Hermon

Richard Botta of Hampden and

Ashley Baker of Orland.