MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2023 president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer:
Jacob Howlett of Hampden
Kristi Dustin of Bucksport
Jill Lalime of Levant
Angela Drake of Orrington
Trisha Harvey of Glenburn
Mark Durbin of Bangor
Kimberly Scott of Orland
Megan Trippany of Bangor
Mykela Scott of Bangor
Molly Slauenwhite of Old Town
Samantha White-Guyan of Levant
Aaron Huotari of Bangor
Carolyn MacManus of Bangor
Rachael Wingard of Old Town
Sarah Johnston of Glenburn
Mackenzie Fraser of Bangor
David Hartley of Orono
William Crandall of Bangor
Katherine Jenkins of Old Town
Kayla Frye of Hermon
Skylar Shackley of Hermon
Richard Botta of Hampden and
Ashley Baker of Orland.