Although this summer has seen unpredictable weather with record highs and what may have felt like endless stretches of rain, there have been plenty of opportunities for Mainers to get out for some fun in the sun. With the fall solstice is quickly approaching, we’re still holding on to the last few weeks of summer with some of our favorite photos (so far!) from BDN photographers and contributors. Click each photo to expand it to full size. 

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress

Willamina Sarnacki-Wood, 11, canoes on Daicey Pond on July 27, in Baxter State Park. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Harold Furrow salutes as the 2023 Memorial Day parade passes by him on Main Street in Bangor on Monday, May 29, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Justin Kirk of of the Dirigio Vintage Base Ball Club pitches to a batter during a game in Waldoboro on Sunday, Aug. 13. 2023, played by 1864-era rules. Under the old-time rules, there were no gloves and pitches were underhand, only. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Plague Dad plays on Wharf Street in Portland on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Conceived during the pandemic, Plague Dad was just added to this year’s A.R.M.E. Bootcamp Festival lineup. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Mason Kundera of Orrington feeds Yeti, his shepherd-hound mix, ice cream to cool off on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in downtown Millinocket. Kundera was in town visiting family. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Ukulele players spill out of the Eastland Hotel and into Portland’s Congress Square on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The flash mob of about 80 musicians was organized by Maine-based nonprofit Ukuleles Heal the World. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Hunter Perkins, 12, of Glenburn jumps into the Orono Municipal Pool while swimming with his brother Hudson, 11, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The Bangor Fourth of July Parade marches through downtown Main Street on Thursday, July 4, 2023. Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN

Fred Steinberg, 25, sells hot dogs in Portland on Thursday, Aug.10, 2023, in the spot where Mark Gatti sold them for 36 years. Steinberg remembers buying them from Gatti when he was in high school. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The York wildcats celebrate their 2-1 victory over Nokomis in the Class B softball championship game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Coffin Field in Brewer. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Jaxston Davis, 7, enjoys swimming with his mom Sarah Rittal in the Dakin Pool on Friday, June 23, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Nokomis’ Raegan King dives for a fly ball during the Class B state championship game against Nokomis on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Coffin Field in Brewer. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Devon St. Louis, 19, keeps an eye on swimmers at the Dakin Pool on Friday, June 23, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Shakur Smalls (#3) makes a catch against Zaheem Crawford-Patterson (#15) during UMaine’s first scrimmage of the season at Morse Field on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Jordan Sherman (left), 20, and Kallie Anderson, 18, of Liberty, laugh as they whip around on the Scrambler at the Bangor State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The Quarry, a fine dining restaurant in the Piscataquis County town of Monson, won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality early in June. Chef and owner Marilou “Lulu” Ranta shows off her medal, which she never dreamed of winning, she said Thursday, June 8, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Stephanie Lage-Lichko (left), 22, and Sydney Brown, 21, jump off of a boulder into Hurd Pond as their friend Kellie Armstrong watches Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Connor Daszkiewicz (left), 7, and his friend Parker Files, 7, both of Rome, zip down Smokey’s Super Slide on opening day of the Bangor State Fair Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

Hattie Train cuts kelp from a thousand-foot grow line aboard her father’s fishing boat on Bay on Monday, May 29, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Want to see more great photos from past BDN stories and reporters? Check out our archive.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.