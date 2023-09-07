A man fled on a moped after he allegedly assaulted another man in a fit of road rage in Brunswick.

Nicholas Orr, 61, of Brunswick was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Orr allegedly assaulted another man, who was left with serious injuries, at Maine and Mill streets in what police described as a “road rage incident” about 5 p.m. Monday.

He then fled the scene on a green moped.

The victim was taken to Mid Coast Hospital.

Police arrested Orr at his Thompson Street residence on Wednesday.

Orr has been released on $500 cash bail. He was scheduled to appear in court in Portland on Nov. 21.