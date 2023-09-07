A man convicted of bludgeoning his girlfriend to death in 2006 died Thursday according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Shannon Atwood, 53, was a resident of Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. He died at approximately 8:23 a.m., the department said in a press release. His “death was attended by medical personnel.”

Reached by email, a spokesperson said the department “cannot comment on the cause of death at this time.”

Atwood began serving a sentence for murder in 2009. His earliest release date would have been August 2054.

