A new bridge will connect two popular off-road trails around Millinocket. The bridge will cross the Schoodic Stream, connecting two parts of the Katahdin Region Multi-Use Trail. The trails are open to anyone with a registered snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle, along with mountain bikers and pedestrians.

The bridge is a step in connecting the two trails, said John Raymond, president of Northern Timber Cruisers and ATV Maine. The trails to the future bridge are not yet open as final easement and landowner permissions still must be secured.

The completed Katahdin Region Multi-Use Trail will run from West Seboeis to Mattawamkeag with the new bridge between Millinocket and East Millinocket, Raymond said.

The final funding for the Scootic Bridge was provided by the Penobscot County Commission after an unanimous vote Tuesday. The county will provide up to $95,000.

The 80-foot bridge will span the 16-foot stream, west of Huber Road and north of state Route 157. The bridge must be that long because of the 100-year floodplain, Raymond said.

The bridge is expected to cost around $132,000, Raymond said.

The state of Maine’s ATV and snowmobile divisions each provided $40,000 for the project, while the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative donated $25,000.

The club doesn’t expect to need the whole $95,000 from the county, but it gives them wiggle room in case construction costs increase, Raymond said.

Once the design plans are finalized and permits are issued, the metal structure of the bridge will be built this winter and pylons will be installed in the spring. The goal is to have it open in July 2024 at the earliest, if everything goes as planned and the weather cooperates.

The trails around the bridge were completed in August 2022. It’s a beautiful, well-done trail, Raymond said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the organizations that provided funding. The state of Maine’s ATV and snowmobile divisions each provided $40,000 for the project, while the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative donated $25,000.