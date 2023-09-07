Based on Week 1’s results, last year’s standings, and a slew of other factors, here are our picks for four of the most highly anticipated North football games happening this weekend.

Bangor at Windham, Friday at 7 p.m.

Bangor and Windham each orchestrated big wins last week, setting up an interesting Class A North battle this Friday. The Bangor Rams beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 21-6 last week, while the Windham Eagles defeated the reigning Class B state champion Skowhegan River Hawks 35-0.

On paper, Windham’s victory was more intimidating, but Skowhegan graduated a heavy senior class this offseason, and Bangor is approaching 2023 with a big chip on its shoulder after winning only once last season.

“This year, getting that first win under our belt, will propel us that much further this season,” Bangor sophomore running back Kyle Johnson said after the Rams’ win last Friday.

Johnson was Bangor’s leading rusher against Lawrence last week, pounding for two touchdowns and logging a sack on defense as well.

Windham star Marcus Tillery rushed for three touchdowns against Skowhegan, including scores from 71 and 54 yards out.

Bangor finished with a 1-5 record against Class A opponents last year, while Windham finished 0-2. Windham rejoined Class A this offseason for the first time since 2018.

Oceanside at Hermon, Friday at 7 p.m.

The Oceanside Mariners and Hermon Hawks are two Class C championship hopefuls with something to prove this weekend.

Oceanside is entering year two under head coach Sam Weiss, who drastically rejuvenated the Mariners’ offense last fall. Oceanside averaged 37.4 points per game in 2022 after only averaging 10.6 in 2021, and is coming off a 50-12 victory over 2021 Class C state champions Cape Elizabeth.

But Oceanside’s high-octane offense was neutralized by Hermon twice last season, once in the regular season and once in the regional semifinal.

Hermon’s experienced and physical corps of linemen overwhelmed Oceanside’s skill-heavy roster last year, and flexed their muscle again on Friday, keying a 54-12 win over Brewer in which Hermon only threw two passes all game.

Fueled by their patented run game, the Hawks have appeared in the Class C North regional final three times in the past five years, and are desperate to get a gold ball this fall.

Meanwhile, the up-and-coming Mariners have an opportunity to vanquish their demons this Friday.

With a full year to perfect Weiss’ system, and a healthy duo of wide receiver Carter Galley and running back Aiden Sargent ready for action, Oceanside is poised for a breakout win over their new rivals.

Brewer at Hampden Academy, Friday at 7 p.m.

Brewer and Hampden are two football teams with a lot of new faces, both trying to rebrand their programs.

The Witches graduated several key players the last couple seasons, including 14 seniors last year. After going a combined 4-14 the last two years, Brewer made the switch from Class B to Class C this offseason, looking to foster a period of growth.

Hampden, meanwhile, overhauled its coaching staff this offseason, with new head coach Robenson Saintard bringing various assistants along with him. Saintard is Hampden’s sixth head coach in nine seasons, after going a combined 2-15 the last two years.

Week one, the Witches and the Broncos lost to Class C powerhouses Hermon 54-12 and Medomak Valley 36-22, respectively. Brewer and Hampden will look to recoup this Friday night against one another, and get much needed wins in the record books.

Brewer will be led by junior quarterback Ethan Leavitt and senior running back Hunter Merrithew. Merrithew scored both of Brewer’s touchdowns last week.

Hampden will be led by junior quarterback Nick Johnston and junior wide out Aiden Kochendoerfer. The duo linked up for a score and a couple other long passes last weekend.

Thornton Academy at Oxford Hills, Friday at 7 p.m.

The two most recent Maine Class A state champions will face off this Friday in South Paris.

In 2019 and in 2021, Thornton Academy swept Oxford Hills in the regular season, and again in the playoffs. Their 2021 postseason matchup took place in the Class A state championship game, with Thornton winning 42-27 en route to an undefeated season.

But in 2022, Oxford Hills finally had its way, beating Thornton 25-20 in early September and again 21-7 in the state championship game for its first title, and undefeated season, in program history.

If the last few years have been any indication, Friday night’s game will be very telling of what’s to come this postseason in Class A football.

Oxford Hills is emerging from an offseason in which it graduated four of its best players, including 2021 Maine Gatorade Football Player of the Year quarterback Eli Soehren and 2022 Gaziano Defensive Lineman of the Year Zach Louvat.

Thornton, meanwhile, is coming off an uncharacteristic loss to the Portland Bulldogs last week. It was the first time the Trojans had lost to Portland in 16 years, who they had beaten in the 2018 and 2015 state championship games.