Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In response to the recent column, “60 years later, ‘manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination’ remain”:

In 1963, I too had a dream that was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech. I look around and see that the dream hasn’t come true, for a lot of my brothers and sisters. At the same time, some have made a lot of progress. I ask myself, what is the difference? Most see the problem, few know the root cause of the problem. We need to look deep into ourselves. Ask the question, are we stronger enough to overcome?

It’s been about 160 years since the emancipation. I believe up to the 1960s we were making progress. We fell off the boat around that time. If we don’t figure out how to get back into the boat, you can publish this article 100 years from now. We have to swim to the boat and claw our way back into the boat.

The author used the word “redline.” When our people walk out of high school, and they can’t read or write I think they are redlined for life.

Bob Pruitt

Eastport