Second annual conference will increase awareness surrounding workforce development initiatives

WATERVILLE — Dirigo Labs and its partner, the Skowhegan Center for Entrepreneurship, are pleased to announce that Kennebec Savings Bank will once again be the Lead Sponsor for the 2023 Better Maine Conference, taking place on Oct. 5 in downtown Waterville. This year’s conference will focus on “Growing a Diverse Workforce” and feature keynote speaker Kerem Durdag, president and COO of GWI.

“Kennebec Savings Bank is honored to once again be the Lead Sponsor for the Better Maine Conference. We believe that creating opportunities for all and fostering a culture of belonging is critically important to strengthening our communities and our Maine economy. Events like Better Maine provide a platform to share ideas, build understanding, and catalyze meaningful action around workforce development. By coming together and recognizing our shared responsibility in this effort, we can help make our workplaces, institutions, and state one where every person is welcomed and empowered to contribute their talents.” said Amanda Cooley, vice president & marketing & communications officer at Kennebec Savings Bank. “This event provides an important forum to discuss how organizations across Maine can come together to build a skilled, diverse workforce and foster economic growth in our communities.”

The Better Maine Conference brings together business leaders, policymakers, and workforce development professionals to share best practices and innovations around talent attraction, upskilling employees, diversity initiatives, leadership development, and more. Last year’s inaugural event drew 75 attendees from across Maine.

“We are thrilled to host this event each year as a catalyst for ideas, collaboration, and real progress on some of Maine’s greatest economic challenges,” said Emalee Couture, program manager at Dirigo Labs. “With partners like Kennebec Savings Bank, we can continue working to make Maine the best place to live, work, and build a career for all.”

Kerem Durdag, president and COO of GWI, will deliver the keynote address sharing insights from personal experience in Maine’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and through his work at GWI. Other prominent speakers will participate in panel discussions and workshops throughout the day.

For more details and registration information, visit the Better Maine Conference Eventbrite page.