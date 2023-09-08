MACHIAS — Registration is now open for two new University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Science Fridays at the University of Maine at Machias O’Brien House, 116 O’Brien Avenue.

Fish Prints and Aquariums will take place on Sept. 22 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Participants will create fish-themed art, and tour the aquariums and skeletal displays on the UMaine Machias campus. The event is geared toward youth ages 9-14.

Eclipse Investigations will take place on Sept. 29 from 3:30-5 p.m. Youth will explore solar eclipses and investigate the sun, moon and Earth through hands-on activities, like creating solar system models. The event is geared toward youth ages 10-15.

4-H Science Fridays at UMaine Machias kicked off during the summer to help youth explore science topics, spend time outside and become familiar with the campus.

The events are free and limited to 10 participants each. Registration is required. For more information and to sign up, visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Gabrielle Brodek by phone at 207-255-3345 or by email at gabrielle.brodek@maine.edu.