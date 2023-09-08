The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Auburn on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

Raiden Jayner, 26, of Turner was traveling north on a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 4, also known as Turner Road, about 1 p.m. when he collided with a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck towing a loaded trailer driven by 95-year-old Robert Paucek of Buxton, according to Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle.

Paucek was exiting Wallingford’s Equipment at the time of the crash, Cougle said Friday.

Jayner suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed, Cougle said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the model motorcycle Jayner had been riding.