OLD TOWN — Old Town Canoe, headquartered in Old Town, and part of the Johnson Outdoors’ iconic family of brands, is celebrating the success of its recent Clean Earth Challenge volunteer trash clean-up effort.

The initiative, aimed at reducing environmental pollution and preserving ecosystems, received overwhelming support from more than 69 dedicated employees.

Old Town Canoe’s team, armed with gloves, trash bags, and a shared commitment to protect natural resources, embarked on a mission to clean up a 3-mile section of Gilman Falls Avenue. Over several hours, they worked to restore the area’s natural beauty by removing litter and debris.

Employee volunteers collected an estimated 17,864 pieces of waste, including car parts, clothing, aluminum cans, plastic wrappers, and more that had accumulated over time.

A more than 400 percent increase over the amount of trash Old Town employees collected last during their cleanup last summer, this number represents 258 pieces per person — a number that if scaled worldwide, would result in a tremendous impact on the health of our planet. By removing this hazardous waste, these employees created a safer and healthier environment for the diverse wildlife that calls Old Town home.

In addition to the employee group cleanup at Old Town, individual Old Town Canoe/Johnson Outdoors employees took part in a month-long challenge during the summer to care for their favorite local spaces. One Old Town Canoe employee, David Holmes, picked up more than 6,772 pieces of trash on his own time to keep his neighborhood clean. These simple, repeatable actions showcase the power of collective impact and how substantial environmental impact is possible through individual action.

“Our team cleanup and David’s efforts highlight Old Town Canoe’s commitment to the health of the community where we live and work,” said Tim Magoon, director of operations at Old Town. “Their dedication to preserving the places and spaces we love is a reflection of our passion for the outdoors.”

This effort is part of Johnson Outdoors’ national partnership with The National Wildlife Federation, America’s largest and most trusted conservation organization, fueling the Clean Earth Challenge. Last year, the two organizations organized efforts worldwide to remove one million pieces of trash. This year, they aim to double their impact, setting a new goal of collecting an additional two million pieces.

The Johnson Outdoors #CleanEarthChallenge empowers individuals, emphasizing that every person can make a difference by caring for and protecting the places they love. Through collective and active engagement, the initiative inspires conservation action and fosters a shared belief that together we can improve the health of our planet.

To get involved in the Clean Earth Challenge, visit: www.cleanearthchallenge.com. Join the movement, clean up waste and debris, and encourage others to participate. Keep track of your actions and report results at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors’ iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors, and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and Eureka!® camping and hiking equipment. Visit: www.johnsonoutdoors.com

JOHNSON OUTDOORS WATERCRAFT RECREATION includes Old Town canoes and kayaks, Ocean Kayak, and Carlisle paddles. Old Town canoes and kayaks have created genuine watercraft with innovative designs for over 120 years.



Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation’s mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change. Visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News.