Police arrested a Deer Isle man after an alleged stand-off over a burglary warrant.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the encounter happened just before noon on Sunday. Maine State Police Tactical Team was called to the scene. Police say Aaron Bulger, 37, resisted and assaulted a deputy and a police dog. Deputies fired shots, and Bulger was ultimately taken into custody.

“It does not appear that Mr. Bulger was hit with any gun fire but was examined and treated at a local hospital before being booked at the Hancock County Jail,” a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said.

The press release did not give additional details about why police opened fire on Bulger or how many shots were fired, and no one from the Sheriff’s Department was available to comment on Monday afternoon.

The incident is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office. Sgt. Travis Frost and Deputy Zack Allen are to be placed on administrative leave, as is standard when officers fire their weapons.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the time of the incident.