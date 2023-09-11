It’s a wet start to the workweek in Maine, with the rain chances sticking around through Wednesday.

A brief taste of fall arrives late this week before Hurricane Lee arrives this weekend.

Impacts from Lee are expected in Maine, but as of Monday morning, a direct hit is looking increasingly unlikely.

Workweek weather

Monday will be wet with chances for showers and storms through the day. Some heavy rain and flooding cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday also will be damp with chances for showers and drizzle through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will also be wet, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low or even mid-70s.

A cold front then pushes through Wednesday evening, it pulls in dry, refreshing and comfy air for the end of the workweek.

Both Thursday and Friday will be dry, sunny and breezy, with highs near 70.

Lows will be chilly, dipping into the 40s on Thursday night.

Hurricane Lee

Hurricane Lee is six days away from its impact in Maine, and the track and impacts continue to come into better focus.

Changes can and will occur with the track and expected impacts through the week, so stay tuned.

The trends through the weekend have been favorable for Maine. It now looks likely that Lee passes by to our east, with a direct impact in Nova Scotia.

Even with these favorable trends, you shouldn’t let your guard down. Impacts are still expected in Maine, and as mentioned previously the track could shift closer to Maine in the next six days, which would increase our impacts.

Lee will be moving incredibly quickly as it approaches late this week. Conditions will go downhill rapidly, but also improve just as fast.

Lee begins to impact Maine late Saturday morning, with the worst impacts Saturday afternoon and evening. Lee will be gone by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will likely be sunny, warm and dry!

Forecast impacts as of Monday

As of right now, Lee’s expected impacts look to be similar to a moderate to strong fall nor’easter. The main issues will come from big waves, coastal flooding and erosion, and strong currents.

Gusty winds and some areas of rain showers also are possible, especially in Down East Maine. It looks like the strongest winds will stay to the south and east, which is great news for power outages and damage. Still, damage and power outages cannot be ruled out.

We can’t stress enough that changes to the forecast are likely to happen through this week.

Continue to stay tuned to the forecast heading through this week as the future track of Lee in and near New England continues to become more clear.