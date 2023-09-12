PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — One video game store is filling a gap in cellphone and tablet repair services for the city.

A new computer repair and video game store called the Fantasy Game Center has opened at 56 North St. in Presque Isle. Fantasy Game Center took over the space that used to be Face By Kac, which is in the process of moving to Academy Street in Presque Isle.

Albert Anderson, owner of Fantasy Game Center, will offer not only computer diagnostic and repair services, but also tablet and cellphone repairs for the Presque Isle area. It is in the same vein as Northern Maine Business Products at 96 State St.

The real estate boom that started with COVID-19 in Presque Isle made it difficult for Anderson to find space for his computer and device repair service, plus his stock of retro video games for various console and PC generations. He has been looking for two years.

“Because of the boom what it essentially caused was the [rentals and home] prices jumped up like crazy [for] all the new properties for businesses,” said Nathaniel Levesque, co-owner of Fantasy Game Center.

Anderson has been doing computer repair and diagnostics for the past 20 years, with his video game hobby beginning 10 years ago. He started a storefront in West Warwick, Rhode Island, called Fantasy Game Corner about eight years ago, changing the name to Fantasy Game Center after moving the business to online only.

He then moved to Mapleton with his wife, then to Caribou and moved to Presque Isle six years later. He then decided to open Fantasy Game Center as an in-person store. He likes the central hub in Presque Isle rather than working out of his garage.

The funding for the Fantasy Game Center was through private funds of $5,000-$6,000 for the new brick-and-mortar space, but Anderson is waiting to hear about his grant application with the Northern Maine Growth Fund for between $15,000 and $20,000.

“I enjoy being up in The County,” Anderson said. “It’s a lot more peaceful, the air is cleaner and the people seem to be friendlier up here as well.”