A Naples man is missing.

Joseph Jimino, 40, was last heard from Thursday evening when he told friends he was going riding on his red 2008 Yamaha Raptor ATV, likely on trails around Naples and Otisfield, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Jimino never showed up for work on Friday or Monday, Latti said Tuesday morning.

His family and friends haven’t heard from him.

Game wardens with assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Naples and Casco fire departments have been searching for Jimino since Monday. Heavy rain and darkness hampered their search on Monday, but it resumed at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Latti.

Anyone with information about Jimino’s whereabouts can call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-774-1444.