University of Maine second-year football coach Jordan Stevens has had two difficult non-conference games to assess his team in preparation for Saturday’s home and Coastal Athletic Association opener against long-time rival Rhode Island.

Despite Saturday’s 44-7 loss at No. 2 North Dakota State and the season-opening 14-12 loss to Football Bowl Subdivision team Florida International, Stevens said his team should have a positive mindset entering Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Morse Field in Alfond Stadium.

“We aren’t going to face any better competition, although we are still going to face some real good competition. We already have that under our belts,” Stevens said during Monday’s weekly conference media call. “The big message to the team is we should feel confident coming out of those games from the experience we received. And we need to build on that.”

He said the team isn’t going to linger on the first two games.

“We need to learn from them and grow. We need to continue to get better as coaches and players and put ourselves in a better position [to win],” he said.

The Black Bear coach said the defense unit’s play has been encouraging but the offense needs to be more productive as UMaine has scored just 19 points in its first two games.

Before North Dakota State scored a touchdown on its last drive of the first half, the Black Bear defense had held the Bison to three field goals on drives that started at the UMaine 14- and 23-yard lines and at North Dakota State’s 47.

And on another drive, the Black Bears held North Dakota State on three consecutive runs from UMaine’s 1-yard line to force the Bison to turn the ball over.

“That was inspirational. The defense played very well in the first half in adverse situations,” Stevens said referring to a fumble, an interception and a short punt that set the Bison up with good field position.

The Bison erupted for 31 second-half points to pull away.

Defensive ends Jacob Tuisosopo and Xavier Holmes and linebacker Darius McKenzie have all played very well as first-time starters, Stevens said, and safeties Robby Riobe and Shakur Smalls have been the “voices of our defense. They are passionate players who have a presence when they are on the field, which is what we need from our safeties.”

Cornerback Khazir “Buggs” Brown continues to be a standout and he and McKenzie each had nine tackles against North Dakota State, which was the game-high.

“Their defense is stout,” URI head coach Jim Fleming said. “They have an aggressive front four that is very good and very active. They are doing things that UMaine defenses have been doing for a long period of time. They’re a salty group.”

Meanwhile, the UMaine offense managed to generate just 85 yards in the first half and only 55 in the third period before producing 83 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome had been decided.

The Black Bears also turned over the ball an uncharacteristic four times on three Derek Robertson interceptions and a Rohan Jones fumble.

The offense often found itself in third-and-long situations. UMaine found itself needing an average of 8.3 yards to pick up a first down on its 12 third-down plays.

“We have to be better on first and second down,” Stevens said. “We have to continue to improve offensively. We have to find ways to get our playmakers the ball.”

Fifth-year senior Jamie Lamson caught six passes for the second straight game to give him 12 on the young season but none of the Black Bears’ other receivers has caught more than five.

True freshman running back Tristen Kenan has six catches.

UMaine had its 14-game winning streak against URI snapped last season when the Rams posted a 26-22 win in Kingston, Rhode Island. UMaine has won the last 10 home games against URI and has won 19 of the last 20 overall meetings.

URI is 1-1 with a 42-35 road loss to FBS team Georgia State and a 35-14 CAA win over Stony Brook last week. The team is currently ranked 20th in one Football Championship Subdivision poll and 21st in the other.

“They are playing together and united. [Quarterback] Kasim Hill is off to a really strong start. They are explosive on offense and the way they get the ball down the field vertically is impressive,” Stevens said. “They have a great receiving corps and they are really good in the red zone. Their defense is sound. They have a really strong secondary.”

URI has averaged 35 points and 467 yards per game.

“I expect another dogfight,” Fleming said. “They have been incredible games for the most part. They are a very emotional group as we are. There are fireworks whenever we play them.”

Five of the last eight games between the two have been decided by seven points or less.