CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland County 4-H Leaders Association will once again hold their annual 4-H Pig Raffle and 4-H Kitchen Food Booth fundraisers at the 2023 Cumberland Fair, Sept. 24-30, 197 Blanchard Road.

The annual fundraisers support scholarships, camperships, activities, events and trips for 4-H members in Cumberland County.

Pig Raffle tickets are on sale now at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Cumberland County Office, 75 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth, or can be purchased during the Cumberland Fair at the 4-H Pig Raffle booth located in front of the 4-H Exhibit Hall. Tickets are $1 each, or $5 for six, for a chance to win a freezer-ready pig donated by Connie Wood, Pat Stack and Ralph Clark; raised by Ryan Tammaro with grain donated by Windham Blue Seal; and processing donated by Windham Butcher Shop. The drawing will be held Sept. 30. The winner does not need to be present to receive the prize.

The 4-H Kitchen will be open daily from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. It is located at the back of the 4-H Exhibit Hall across from the Livestock Show Arena. It offers an affordable and basic menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Pig Raffle booth and 4-H Kitchen will be staffed by 4-H members, volunteers, parents and friends.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, visit the event website or contact Allison Pollock at allison.pollock@maine.edu or 207-781-6099.