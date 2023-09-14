Friends of Sears Island will be offering free autumn activity kits for children this month. Autumn is almost here and the leaves will begin to change color as the weather becomes cooler and the days shorter. Embrace the new season’s brilliant foliage by collecting some colorful leaves to bring indoors as a decoration! This activity kit will include materials to make a preserved leaf mobile: wax to dip your leaf collection in, thread, twine, and a wooden hoop to hang them on. In the kit you’ll also find project instructions and a leaf identification printout to help you determine the types of leaves you’re collecting!

The activity kits are free and intended for children ages 5-12. Donations to Friends of Sears Island are always greatly appreciated to allow the organization to continue to offer programming to all at no cost. Activity kit quantities are limited and will be distributed to families on a first-come, first-served basis. To request a kit for your child, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. After receiving a confirmation email, families can pick up their kits at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport between Sept. 20-30.



Friends of Sears Island’s children’s programs and activity kits are sponsored by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.