Hurricane Lee is expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and ensuing power outages to Maine starting Saturday. Our media partners at CBS 13 expect the Down East region to be hit hardest, but the effects of the storm will be wider. It means that Mainers should start preparing, and here’s what you need to know.

Winds are the major threat

Hurricane Lee may be the first major hurricane to hit Maine since Bob in 1991. But when looking for a reference point on similar storms, forecaster Mike Haggett of Pine Tree Weather said Lee is likely to be similar to Tropical Storm Arthur that hit Maine in 2014.

It battered the Down East region, leaving about 35,000 Mainers without power. The storm also downed trees that blocked roads.

The storm will likely dump a lot of rain, which could lead to flash flooding because the soils are already saturated with rain from the summer. That may make trees and branches weaker and more susceptible to winds that will knock them down and cause outages.

Focus less on where exactly the storm hits

Spaghetti plots and cone diagrams don’t tell the whole story, Haggett stressed. The hurricane will likely be much wider as it hits the Gulf of Maine or makes landfall. Major damage could occur outside the areas you see in the forecasts.

“People focus on the spaghetti plots and treat storms like a tornado,” Haggett said. “But storms expand.”

Haggett also noted that the scientific categorization of the storm is not as important as the impact of the storm. Regardless of whether a tropical cyclone is a category 4 hurricane or just a tropical storm, the damages can differ based on the qualities of the storm.

Lee is likely to bring most of the rainfall in the north and east of the state, but that all depends on the track the storm takes, Haggett said.

Here’s what you need to prepare

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has a preparedness guide that suggests having three-day supplies of nonperishable foods that don’t require cooking and potable water, plus a portable radio with extra batteries, a flashlight, a first aid kit, cash, food and water for pets and infants and extra blankets to stay warm if the power goes out.

It’s also important to raise electronics off of the ground and to keep documents in a waterproof lockbox in case of flooding, and make sure your car has a full tank of gas.

Preparing for power outages, making sure boats are secure and staying safe from high winds and waves should be at the top of every Mainer’s list for the next several days, officials said.

“The track of Lee is still unknown, but we want folks to pay attention to this storm through the weekend,” said Peter Rogers, director of Maine Emergency Management Agency. “We want everyone to stay safe and please check in on your neighbors.”

