Maine doesn’t get hurricanes very often. The last one to directly hit Maine was Hurricane Bob in 1991, and before that, we had visits from Gloria in 1985, Donna in 1960 and the one-two punch of Carol and Edna in 1954. That’s only five in 70 years. Compared with places like Florida, we have escaped virtually unscathed.

Nevertheless, Mainers are practical sorts accustomed to storms of a different nature — the ones that bring feet of snow and frigid temperatures — so many folks have already started preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Lee on Saturday.

The storm is expected to hit Washington and Hancock counties the hardest, but all of coastal Maine will see high winds, pelting rain and potential power outages. We asked our readers how they are preparing for Hurricane Lee, both in terms of getting their homes and belongings ready, and in terms of what they plan to eat, and how they plan to while away the hours should the power go out.

“Playing Scrabble with headlamps. Listening to a portable radio while having a cocktail and cooking hotdogs on the wood stove.”

Jennifer Burke, Rangeley Plantation

“Board games, books, candles. Peanut butter and fluff is always a go-to.”

Gigi Dunn, Windham

“I grew up in Louisiana so preparing for hurricanes was something we did often. If I am able to prepare food ahead of time, it will be Louisiana comfort food: red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya.”

Melissa Tozier, Waterville

“I brought in the lawn furniture and bought a dozen whoopie pies. I walked the beach yesterday and will do so Thursday and Friday. I might even use my boogie board if it is safe. Saturday, I will stay safely inside, and then fabulous beach combing post hurricane on Sunday! I have lived through many hurricanes, having lived near the coast in Rhode Island growing up. They are exciting and worrisome all at the same time.”

Heidi, Old Orchard Beach

“I’ll make sure the gas in the generator is not too old. It’s not like the old days, 15 years ago. My little generator will power all I need.”

Val Chiasson, Brooklin

“I’m making spaghetti sauce using homegrown tomatoes, peppers, onions and basil, and canning it for winter.”

Nadia Nichols

“A snow storm is easy. Stay home and hunker down. Preparing for a hurricane, bringing in all the outdoor furniture, getting the boat out of water, that’s much more work.”

Mary Ann Lynch, Cape Elizabeth

“I bring anything that can go airborne inside, check that antennas are secure, pick my tomatoes, check batteries and flashlights, top off gas tanks, test generator, lock down garage doors then wait it out. Probably should trim a couple of limbs over the garage before the storm arrives. While I am on the coast, we are not in a surge or flood prone area.”

Wayne Tripp

“We brought everything inside early and stocked up on essentials so we don’t have to go out when trees are down, and community helpers are trying to travel where they need to go or clear roads. If it was a stronger storm or directly hitting our town, we would secure our windows and get help doing all of them, even on upper stories. Dramatic reading aloud by battery lantern or firelight is great. With kids, we are planning tournaments: thumb war, rock-paper-scissors, and indoor corn hole.”

Jane