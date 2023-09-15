BANGOR — Bangor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a member of Covenant Health, recently welcomed Janet Hope, as the new president of its 60-bed senior care community, which offers comprehensive skilled nursing, long-term and memory care services.

“Our entire staff is happy to welcome Janet to the team. Her proven leadership, operations, strategic planning and business development experience is a great fit for the role,” says, Philip T. Hickey, MBA, MHA, MLNHA, Covenant Health’s System vice president for Post-Acute Care in Maine. “Janet has worked in senior healthcare communities throughout Maine for many years. I’m confident she’ll quickly begin making significant contributions that are appreciated by staff, residents and their families.”

“I’m glad to have joined this very capable team. I’ve already met several residents and their families,” shares Hope. “I’m committed to working closely with staff to ensure we continue to meet the very highest standards of care and compassion for all those we serve.”

Prior to joining the Bangor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hope worked as an executive director at Ross Manor Continuing Care Community in Bangor and an administrator at Brewer Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Brewer.

Hope holds a certificate of business administration and a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Maine in Orono. She is also a licensed social worker and multi-level nursing home administrator. Hope actively supports the Maine Healthcare Association and the University of New Hampshire’s Geriatric Conference events.