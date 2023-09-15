The city of Bangor has opened a number of sheltering spaces downtown ahead of expected high winds and heavy rain.

Hurricane Lee, which will likely downgrade to a tropical storm by landfall, is expected to bring anywhere from 3 to 4 inches of rainfall in the greater Bangor region. Wind gusts are expected to reach around 45 mph in the region throughout the day Saturday.

City crews will be active throughout the day on Saturday to clean up debris, and Bangor is providing five sheltering areas for people experiencing homelessness in the area.

Open through the weekend are; the Brick Church, located at 125 Union St. will be open through 11 a.m. Sunday; the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter at 263 Main St. will offer a warming center from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. Sunday; the Hope House at 179 Corporate Drive will provide overflow spots on Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; the Bangor Public Library at 145 Harlow St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, provided power remains on; and the Mansion Church at 96 Center St., which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

If a general, extended power outage occurs, Bangor’s Parks and Recreation Department will provide temporary shelter.

To report downed trees or flooded drains during the storm, contact Bangor’s public works department at 207-992-4500. The department will remain staffed around the clock, and the fire department has called in extra staff, according to Fire Chief Tom Higgins.