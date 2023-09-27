The Internal Revenue Service is announcing taxpayers impacted by Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee are now eligible for disaster tax relief.

Deadlines for various tax returns had begun on Sept. 15.

But now, those deadlines have been postponed until Feb. 15.

Lee, which was downgraded from a hurricane before making landfall in Nova Scotia earlier this month, brought powerful wind gusts to Maine, causing trees and power lines to come down. Thousands of Mainers were without power for several days.

As well as Maine, Massachusetts is also set to receive tax relief for Lee.