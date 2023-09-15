A Levant orchard has taken top prize yet again for its intricate corn maze design.

This year’s corn maze was designed in the shape of a farmer driving a tractor, surrounded by pumpkins, an apple tree and farm animals, in celebration of the farm’s 40th year of operation.

Treworgy Family Orchards said on Friday that the maze design was named to the the No. 1 spot in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Last year, Treworgy’s Winne-the-Pooh corn maze design won the top prize. The family’s maze designs, which have been a staple at the family orchard for 22 years, have placed either first or second in the Readers’ Choice Awards for the past six years.

“We want to thank our loyal customers and fans for not only voting and helping us win this national contest, but also for supporting us and helping us mark 40 years of farming this land,” said Jonathan Kenerson, an owner at Treworgys.

The maze is open until Nov. 4. Tickets are $10 per person on weekdays and $13 on weekends, with select discounts for families and groups, and each purchase includes a soft-serve ice cream cone.

Treworgy’s is home to the oldest running maze in Maine. Since 2001, Treworgys has created custom designs ranging from sheep, dragons and ships to book-themed mazes.