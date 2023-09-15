As Maine’s coastal communities prepare to take a battering from winds and rain this weekend, Acadia National Park has closed a number of its trails and campsites.

With Hurricane Lee expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning, Maine’s coast and most of the interior, excepting northern Somerset County, have been placed under a tropical storm warning. Strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph, are expected throughout the day on Saturday, and heavy rain will pour down across Down East Maine.

A storm surge of up to 3 feet is expected along the coast in Hancock and Washington counties, and people have been warned to stay away from the shoreline as surging waves can be deadly.

“Visitor safety is the National Park Service’s top priority,” park spokesperson Amanda Pollock said Friday. “Visitors should stay back from the ocean’s edge to avoid rogue waves that can wash people out to sea even in the aftermath of the storm.”

At 5 p.m. on Friday, the one-way section of the Schoodic Loop Road starting at Frasier Point will be closed to motor traffic. At 7 p.m., the park will prohibit motor vehicle travel on the one-way section of Park Loop Road.

The Cadillac Summit Road will also be closed to all vehicles starting 10 p.m. Friday and continuing through to noon on Sunday. Information on requesting a refund can be found under the “Fees & Cancellations for Cadillac Summit Road Vehicle Reservations” tab on Recreation.gov.

All of Acadia’s campgrounds will be closed until conditions can be assessed following the storm.

While inclement weather conditions are expected inland, Baxter State Park’s campgrounds remain open at this time. The park may close sections as needed.