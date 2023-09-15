A water bead craft kit sold exclusively at Target is being recalled after being linked to the death of one child and the serious injury of another.

The recall, announced by the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission and New York-based Buffalo Games LLC, covers about 52,000 Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits due to a risk they could cause from choking or obstruction if swallowed. Officials said the beads, which grow in size when ingested, pose a risk of “serious injury or death.”

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, Buffalo Games received a report in July of the death of a 10-month-old Wisconsin child after they swallowed the beads. Another report indicated a 9-month-old child in Maine was seriously injured and required surgery in November 2022 for an intestinal obstruction after ingesting the beads.

The front of the recalled package is labeled “Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit” and it includes two ounces of “jumbo” water beads and six ounces of “regular” water beads. Additionally, the container contains five small toy fish, a scissor scoop, tweezers, a scoop with a handle, 10 activity cards and instructions. The activity kit came in a purple box and was sold at Target stores and online from March 2022 to November 2022 for about $15.

In a statement, Target said the product has been removed from its shelves.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by these tragic incidents. We no longer sell this product, removing it from stores and online in November of 2022. Guests who purchased this product should immediately return it and contact Target for a full refund,” the company said in a statement.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits and take them away from children. You can contact Buffalo Games for a full refund and instructions on how to return the product in a prepaid mailing package supplied by the firm or return the product to any Target store.

Story by Leada Gore, Advance Local Media. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.