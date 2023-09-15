Two assistant youth football coaches in Naples have been suspended pending an investigation into accusations that they picked up players and slammed them on the ground.

The coaches, who haven’t been identified, are part of the coaching staff for the Lake Region third- and fourth-grade football team, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Press Herald reported that a parent witnessed the coaches during practice last Saturday picking players up two to three feet in the air and driving them into the ground head first.

The investigation was opened Monday.

The coahes will not return to the team unless the investigation clears them of any wrongdoing.