HINCKLEY (Fairfield) — Good Will-Hinckley is partnering with local area organizations to hold a Fall Festival on their Hinckley Campus, 16 Prescott Drive, on Saturday, Sept. 30. Young and old alike will be welcome to come from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day for food, fun, and games for all.

Activities planned will include a climbing wall, lawn games, pumpkin painting, obstacle course, food trucks, craft and art fair, petting zoo, reptile tent, firetrucks, a passport adventure and more! Also on campus, the L.C. Bates Natural History Museum @ Good Will-Hinckley will be offering free admission for the day, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings Bank!

Admission to the Fall Festival is free, thanks to festival sponsors, Sappi and Golden Pond Wealth Management, but donations are always welcome. If you are interested in volunteering or if your organization is interested in participating, please contact Barbara Gourley at Good Will-Hinckley by phone (207-238-4000), email bgourley@gwh.org, or visit our website at gwh.org for more information.

Good Will-Hinckley was founded by George Walter Hinckley in 1889, to provide a home, educational opportunities and a supportive environment to youth, families, and communities that need a helping hand. Staffed by caring professionals from both the clinical and educational worlds, Good Will-Hinckley is committed to giving children and young adults the inspiration and tools they need to succeed.