Lee is making its presence known in Maine, with gusty winds and rain beginning Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center has downgraded Hurricane Lee to a post-tropical cyclone, but winds will continue to ramp up, especially after 7 a.m. Saturday.

TIMING: Conditions will go downhill quickly Saturday morning. The worst conditions will likely be late morning and early afternoon, but there is expected to be strong winds and large waves from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

High tide is at 12:47 p.m. and will bring the biggest threat for coastal damage.

COASTAL: Lee is a large, powerful post-tropical storm, essentially a nor’easter. It will likely bring huge waves and tropical storm force winds to the entire Maine coast.

The main coastal threat is from the enormous waves slamming onto the land causing damage, especially around midday high tide.

You should stay away from the ocean if possible. Large rogue waves could catch you off guard and easily pull you out to sea.

There is also a major threat of coastal erosion up and down the Maine coastline.

WIND: Winds are quickly ramping up Saturday morning.

The highest winds will be along the midcast and Down East coastlines, where gusts will be over 50 mph and likely approaching and exceeding 60 mph at times.

Wind gusts will range from 40 to 50 mph in more inland places like Lewiston, Augusta and farther down the coast from the Portland area through the New Hampshire border.

With saturated soils and stressed trees from the very wet summer, the risk of power outages is high.

The highest risk of widespread outages will be in the midcoast and Down East.

RAIN: Outside of Down East, rainfall is the lowest threat for Lee. Down East Maine will likely see several inches of rain with the potential for some freshwater flooding.

Central and southern Maine will be on the much drier side of Lee. Only light rainfall amounts are expected, with less than half an inch expected.

The freshwater flood risk outside of Down East is quite low. There could even be some sun late Saturday. Much nicer weather will arrive Sunday, with clear skies and highs in the 70s.