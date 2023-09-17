Stadium games allow for simultaneous play of blackjack and roulette

BANGOR — Hollywood Casino has unveiled brand new games to its gaming floor. Stadium gaming is new to Maine and Hollywood Casino has the only stadium games in the state. They allow visitors to play blackjack and roulette at the same time while at their own personal gaming station.

“Stadium gaming essentially combines traditional table games with electronic table games,” said Hollywood Casino General Manager Austin Muchemore. “It gives players the convenience of playing multiple games at the same time, while playing at their own pace. There is still a live table games dealer, but with the ability to deal a couple of different games at the same time.”

The stadium games are set up as individual stations, all pointed toward the same dealer. The dealer is responsible for both, the game of blackjack and roulette, which can be played simultaneously. Players, at their stations, have a personal video screen to view the game(s) being played, and to place wagers on those games. Stadium gaming also gives players the chance to learn a game at their own pace, without the concern of holding up the rest of a gaming table.

“Sometimes we have players who are new to a game, and that can feel intimidating,” said Muchemore. “Stadium gaming is set up in a way that what you do doesn’t have any impact on the rest of the patrons. If you choose to play a hand of blackjack, and then sit out the next few hands to watch and learn, that doesn’t have any impact on the flow of the game.”

The new stadium games are set up next to the traditional table games on the gaming floor at Hollywood Casino. The gaming floor is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight, with table games operating daily starting at 11 a.m.

Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway is a Penn National Gaming property located on Main Street in Bangor. Hollywood features a state-of-the-art gaming floor including nearly 800 slot machines and 14 table games; 152 hotel rooms and suites; and dining at Hops House 99 and the Take 2 Snack Bar. Live harness racing takes place May to November. For more information, visit www.hollywoodcasinobangor.com.