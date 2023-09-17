Freshman midfielder Brynn Dzengelewski scored her first collegiate goal for the University of Maine’s field hockey team, and it couldn’t have come at a better time Sunday afternoon.

The Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native scored 4:44 into the second 10-minute overtime to give the defending two-time regular season champion Black Bears a 5-4 America East victory over Stanford University at the UMaine field hockey complex.

The teams played seven aside in overtime rather than the regulation 11, and UMaine sophomore forward Mallory Mackesy fired a pass to Dzengelewski, who broke in alone on Stanford goalkeeper Daisy Ford and tucked the ball between the goalie’s pads.

UMaine improved to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in conference play while Stanford fell to 2-6 and 0-2, respectively.

Stanford had upset UMaine in the America East Tournament semifinals 3-1 in Orono last fall.

Stanford’s Scout Butler forced the overtime by converting a penalty stroke with just 15 seconds left in regulation.

Canadian national team member Mackesy had her second straight two-goal game, and she also picked up a pair of assists. She had both goals in a 2-0 win over University of California-Davis on Friday. She now has a team-leading 10 goals on the campaign.

Freshman forward Saylor Kuefler scored the other two Black Bears goals, and she now has four on the season.

Butler had a pair of goals for Stanford, her first two of the season. Esther Pottlebaum and Star Horlock and Horlock also had an assist.

Bhreagh Kennedy had an assist for UMaine while Stanford received assists from Anna Ghuliani and Haleh Mossmer in addition to Horlock.

Freshman Jayde Temby made five saves and allowed just one goal to pick up the win in relief of Mallory Drayer, who had two saves and allowed three goals.

Ford finished with five saves.

UMaine had 18 shot attempts and put 10 on goal. Stanford attempted 15 shots and 13 went on goal.

UMaine will host UMass Lowell at 3 p.m. Friday at 3 while Stanford will entertain UC-Davis at 1 p.m. Friday.